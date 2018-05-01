Busick makes first appearance in court

A man charged in a 1999 Northeast Oklahoma cold case made his first court appearance today.

A hearing for 66 year old Ronnie Dean Busick lasted only 15 minutes in a Craig County courtroom. Busick is charged with 4 counts of first degree murder, 2 counts of arson, and 2 counts of kidnapping.

The charges are connected to the deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman, who were found shot to death in their burned down Welch home in 1999. And the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, whose bodies have never been found.

Lauria's parents were in the courtroom for today's proceedings. Prosecutors plan to call 50 witnesses to the stand.

Busick's court appointed attorney Gretchen Mosley said "all the witnesses are listed by initials so we haven't been able to identify any of them, or understand anything about their credibility or the reliability of the information they're providing." The judge set Busick's preliminary hearing for May 11th at 9am.