Burglary at Oakland United Methodist Church

Lamar (MO)- Barton County authorities are investigating an apparent burglary at a church in Lamar.

Earlier today (Thursday), sheriff deputies were contacted by employees of the Oakton United Methodist Church. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that someone, or more than one person, had entered the church sometime previously and rummaged through different offices throughout the building.

Items have been reported missing, as well as damage to property. Officials continue to investigate the burglary. If anyone has any information about the incident, you may remain and anonymous and contact the Barton County Sheriff's Office at 417-682-5541.