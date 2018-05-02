Bryan Elementary introduces STEM programs to students

A local elementary school is introducing STEM programs to students at a very early age.

The first year has gone pretty well. STEM, stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Those types of subjects may seem too advanced for kindergartners and first graders. However, Bryan Elementary in Nevada has introduced STEM "bins" to the young students this year.

"You may not think of STEM being applicable to younger children but it really is, especially to younger children because they’re such innate little scientists and their brains are so receptive to learning at that point in time, so STEM really fits right into the way they learn,” says Debbie Spaur, Bryan Elementary principal.

The bins offer a variety of different activities.

"The bins are little plastic bins that have different, sometimes just very simple activities or materials in them like maybe toothpicks, or cotton balls, blocks of some kind, and they have a purpose for each activity. There's a little card in there that has the activity or a purpose or a question that they must answer with these materials,” says Spaur.

The bins have also been fun and innovative for the young engineers.

"They often choose to build what they want. For instance, one little guy this morning found out that the tower he was building was able to stand on three legs as opposed to all four. So, they find out things almost by accident and you can't buy that kind of learning,” says Allison Ferry.

While Spaur couldn't yet confirm any new specific measures that may be added, she believes the school will continue to augment their STEM program for the beginning of the next school year.