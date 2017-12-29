BREAKING: Second suspect in Christmas Eve shooting arrested

Police have arrested a second man accused in a Christmas Eve homicide. Artilius Jordan was taken into custody without incident at a home at 901 South Jefferson around 5:20 this evening.

Officers had also arrested Moses Ramsey back on Tuesday. The two men are charged with first degree murder, second degree assault and armed criminal action.

Around 9 pm on Christmas Eve, officers responded to reports of shots fired at 627 South Byers. 47 year old Sean Harris of Joplin was transported to a local hospital and later died from a gunshot wound.

While officers were still on scene, they were told another victim had just arrived at the hospital by a personal vehicle, also with a gunshot wound. That male victim had non-life threatening injuries.