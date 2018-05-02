Blunt in Joplin to talk about Pell Grant expansion

Senator Roy Blunt made a stop in Joplin today to talk about the recent Pell Grant expansion.

Senator Roy Blunt stopped by Missouri Southern Tuesday to discuss pell grant expansion with staff and students.

"Pell Grant is a grant, it's not a loan. It's a grant that 1 out of 3 Missouri college students gets,” says Sen. Roy Blunt.

Students apply for Pell Grants every year to help pay for classes, books, and tuition. Senator Blunt was a leader in the committee that wanted to expand Pell Grants and allow that money to be used for classes in the summer, which haven't been possible for a few years.

"We think that there will be 20,000 more Missouri students in higher education this summer because of year round pell. I think that there will be about a million more students in the country, because of year round pell,” says Blunt

Students like Stormi Potts are one of the many that have been benefiting from receiving a pell grant.

“I think for future students it gives them a better handle at life. They can do things on the pace they need to do and along with it they have a little less worry that comes along with it,” says Stormi Potts.

Potts is taking summer classes for the first time thanks to the expansion.

"It's made all the difference. Without it I'm not sure how I would've paid for college,” says Potts.