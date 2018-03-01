Bill proposed to increase medicaid funding for nursing homes

A bill has been endorsed by the Missouri Senate to increase medicaid funding for nursing homes.

This could potentially allow reimbursement payments in nursing homes to be increased. Funding in care facilities has become such a big problem that many facilities throughout the state have been struggling.

Across the state many nursing home facilities have been affected by the lack of government funding. This has prompted state legislatures to work to take action. Missouri state legislatures have proposed a bill that will help care for the elderly.

"Probably 73-77 percent of my residents here are dependant on Medicaid, “says Shala Feagins.

Shala Feagins an administrator of the nursing facility, Granby House, says they have been feeling the reduced funding for several years and this has caused their home from being to take in people in need of care. She says state requirements have risen limiting homes to only being able to assist those in chronic need.

Feagins says they use a series of assessments to determine who is eligible for their services.

"Somebody that comes in there's a form and you score it and it depends on what are their activities daily living can they dress themselves, can they brush their hair, can they do their on bath can they cook their own meals, “says Shala Feagins.

She adds they have expanded the use of their hospice groups.

"Prior we did that,but were including them in our service package also, so that everybody has the same amount with the same amount of care without feeling the cuts,” says Shala Feagins.

The Senate is expected to vote on providing extra funding to nursing homes and then it will go to the house for consideration. Both Feagins and Baucom express their excitement for the potential impact this will leaving on facilities like theirs.