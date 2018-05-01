Bill fixing Kansas school finance error heads to governor's desk

A bill fixing a multi-million dollar error in Kansas' new school finance law is now headed to the governor's desk. The Senate passed the bill this afternoon on a 31 to 8 vote.

Debate here in the Senate lasted less than hour. Some senators said while they don't think this fix will satisfy the Supreme Court. They say it's time to put the decision in the high court's hands.

If you recall-- this past fall the state Supreme Court ruled schools were not properly funded and gave lawmakers an April 30th deadline to come up with a solution. Recently that deadline was extended to May 7th.

In response to the court's ruling, lawmakers passed a bill adding more than $525 million dollars to schools over the next five years. But after passing that bill, an error was discovered, which would've given $80 million dollars less to schools in the first year.

The error, counted local money in place of state money. Lawmakers say the fix doesn't add any new money to schools, but simply fixes the technical error. Many Senators remain skeptical whether this fix would end the ongoing battle with the court.

"Is it going to solve the problem for the plaintiffs and the Supreme Court? We don't know yet," says State Sen. Molly Baumgardner.

"I do not like certain provisions in this bill, and I do believe they will be declared unconstitutional,” says State Sen. Anthony Hensely.

The Senate also spent about an hour debating and passing modifications to its more than $16 billion dollar budget bill. The bill includes $18 million dollars to restore cuts made to the state's universities system in the past. However, the Senate's budget bill does not include money requested by the Department for Children and Families two weeks ago.

"The request came a little bit too late and not enough information,” says State Sen. Carolyn McGinn.

Since the House passed its budget on Saturday, now a small committee of House and Senate members will meet and come up with a final budget bill before sending it to the Governor.