Big projects underway for Pitt State in 2018

Pittsburg (KS)- Across the state line, some big projects are underway at Pittsburg State University, starting with the multi-million dollar Block 22 development.

When Pitt State students head back to class next fall, the Block 22 living learning community will be a reality in downtown Pittsburg.



"It won't just be the 100 students who live there, the workers who there benefitting from it, the community members who come in who have an idea who need someone to help them with a business plan, need some help with marketing, need a prototype,” says Shawn Naccarato, PSU Chief Strategy Officer.

The $18 million dollar investment may be one reason a recent study on the Pittsburg economy is so rosy.

"The latest micropolitan economic report shows this might be the best time in a century to live in Pittsburg,” says Shawn Naccarato.

Block 22 could be a future site for a TedX talk. Pitt State has been approved for the scaled down version of the popular Ted Talks which focus on technology, entertainment and design with the theme "ideas worth spreading." The Student Government Association took a key role in launching the effort.

"But if it wasn’t for the students spearheading it, it wouldn't have happened,” says Shawn Naccarato.

State funding will also be a priority as university leaders work with lawmakers to try to restore some of the cuts from recent years.

"The cost of education a student has not gone down. The amount of revenue we receive from the state has gone down so what the result has been a direct line between that and the burden that's been shifted to Kansas families,” says Shawn Naccarato.