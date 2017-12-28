Bayless-Salyer House renovations almost complete after 17 years

The long awaited renovations of the Bayless-Salyer House in Cassville are now nearly finished after 17 years.

The Bayless-Salyer Home has been a historic landmark of Cassville since the 1870's and was owned by some of the most prominent families in the area. The house was condemned before it was purchased in 2000.

"We hoped to get it brought back as much as we could. It was condemned, yes, in terrible condition and we tried to buy it before it was condemned but we weren't able to,” says Georgia Lee Hart, House Editor and Registrar.

After years of manual labor to return the majesty to the Cassville mainstay, the Barry County Genealogical and Historical Society is now opening its doors to local groups to reserve the home for gatherings.

“We had an open house here a couple of months ago and I was really surprised at the participation we got. There was a lot of people and, at that time, we had people that said they had never really thought about it, but they would like to donate,” says Buddy Hart, House Construction Manager.

The home being available to the public would not be possible without help from the community.

"We appreciate all the donations, all the community service we can get, our memberships, we go on that. Without that, we can't survive,” says Georgia Lee Hart.

The Historical Society is currently seeking new memberships and welcomes anyone interested in preserving family and community history to get involved. Their next meeting is in January.