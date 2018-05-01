News

Barton County Health Services sells reflective address markers

By: Chip Reid

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 07:37 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 07:37 PM CDT

Residents in Barton County can help make rescue missions easier for emergency responders.

The county's ambulance district is allowing people to order a reflective address marker for only $20 dollars. The markers are highly visible both day and night and are much more useful to ambulance drivers than a typical address found on the front of a home.

"They're reflective, they can be seen at night and it'll help the sheriff's office, the police department, and the fire departments as well,” says Brett Peine.

The signs can be either vertical or horizontal and the ambulance department can install them for you, for just $15 dollars. For more information on purchasing a sign, call Brett Peine with Barton County Health Services at 417-682-3513.

