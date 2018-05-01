Bacteria, viruses and fungus among health risks lurking at the nail salon

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WCMH/NEWS10) - Stubborn warts, vile nail fungus, and even serious staph infections.

If your nail salons and techs don't follow the rules, and properly clean and sanitize their equipment between clients, you could contract this stuff.

One woman says she left a nail salon last summer feeling more like the ugly duckling than a princess.

“My nail was black,” she said.

When she removed the polish off her toenails two weeks after her pedicure, she said her big toenail was dark and crusty. Eventually, she said it fell off.

Dr. Alison Himes works for Dermatologists of Greater Columbus. “Bacteria, viruses and fungus can all be transmitted if the instruments are not properly sanitized,” she said.

Some of these conditions, said Dr. Himes, can be difficult and expensive to treat. Warts, for instance, “sometimes it takes six months or more to get rid of them." And she said, “it can be a painful process to get rid of them."

Dr. Himes said, “You would never go to the doctor and say it’s ok to use the same equipment between patient and patient. You should never go to the salon and expect that, too.”

Here are few things you can do to take matters into your own hands.