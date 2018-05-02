Autism rates have hiked

The latest figures on the occurrence of autism are in. And they have shown another significant increase again this year.

The latest figures from the CDC show the prevalence of children being diagnosed with autism has gone from 1 in 69 in 2016 to 1 in 59 last year. That's a single year increase of 15%.

Kristy Parker, clinical director for the Leffen Center for Autism, says part of the reason is that fewer kids are falling through the cracks these days, kids that in years past had been misdiagnosed with the wrong condition or not diagnosed with any condition just a few years ago.

"So in the past where a child might had just a diagnosis of an intellectual disability we now can look and say, you know what, they do have an intellectual disability but they're also showing the core deficits of an Autism disorder spectrum,” says Kristy Parker.

She also says that minority children are getting diagnosed now, where they hadn't before.

"We are closing that gap in identifying autism in minority populations, so specifically the gap is closing now in the African American population as compared to caucasian, there's only a 7% difference. That means we're doing a better job of getting those folks diagnosed early on or at some point during their childhood,” says Parker.

She says children born premature, like Isaac, are at an increased risk of becoming autistic, although the exact reason why isn't yet known. On the research side, scientists continue to believe genetics somehow factors into autism and that it could be a gene or a combination of genes responsible for triggering autism. They're calling for more funding so medicine can finally determine a cause and if there's anyway to prevent it.