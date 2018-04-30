Arkansas officer shot and killed in his home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KARK) - People in Forrest City, Arkansas are devastated by the loss of Police Officer Oliver Johnson. The 25-year-old father of two was shot and killed inside his West Memphis home on Saturday.

"I hadn't known Officer Johnson very long, but he was really a great guy," says Angela Robinson. She says she just found out this afternoon about his death. "Everyday he would come by and he would speak and say hey to the kids," says Robinson. "I felt safer knowing that he was here, he's not the only one."

Officer Johnson was shot and killed inside his West Memphis apartment Saturday afternoon while playing games with his kids. Police say they believe he was not the intended target and may have been fatally struck by a stray bullet.

This community says they'd often see him driving around, greeting people out of the window of his patrol car. "He would just come by and wave to my kids, and everything, come by the schools," says Cindy Snelson, who often saw Officer Johnson in the community.

Now, there's shock knowing the Forrest City Police Department has lost one of their own. "This is going to be a very sad time for our city," says Robinson.

A lieutenant with the police department said Officer Johnson was with the agency for three years and was an all around great guy.

As the community mourns, they're hoping they get answers as to who shot and killed this father and beloved officer. "Somebody just come forward," says Robinson. "Officer Johnson's got family, somebody just help us," says Robinson.

The Forrest City Police Department is helping to raise money for Officer Johnson's family through this GoFundMe link.

