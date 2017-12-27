3 children die in multi-vehicle crash

Three young children are killed after a three-car crash in Neosho.

By: Ashley Godwin

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 12:11 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 12:11 PM CST

NEOSHO, Mo. - The crash happened on MO-86, two miles east of Stark City around 6:30 Tuesday night.

A tractor-trailer going eastbound hit a Chevrolet Traverse going westbound, causing it to lose control and cross the median of the highway.

Another vehicle also going eastbound hit the Traverse, which made it run off the roadway and overturn.

The three boys ages 2, 4 and 7 were all passengers of the Traverse, and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Leticia Verde, 32, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital in Joplin. 
 

