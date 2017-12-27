21-year-old arrested after shooting incident

JOPLIN, Mo. - Austin Smith, 21, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 Tuesday, officers responded to calls of approximately 10 gunshots heard in the area of 26th and Florida. After officers searched the area, they came across the sound of a muffled gunshot within a residence.

Police surrounded the house and found an older male and younger male actively fighting. The two men were detained, and police found the house in disarray with TV's broken, doors torn down, and broken glass everywhere.

Smith was threatening to kill his father, and officers believe the sound they thought was gunfire was actually Smith banging on doors and walls.

Smith was in possession of drugs and ammo for a 9-millimeter gun. Officers found the firearm in a pickup outside the home, which officers suspect Smith was driving around the area while discharging the gun from the vehicle.

