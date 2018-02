Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFLA/CNN) - Esmond Allcock, 108, met his 1-year-old great-great-grandson Esmond last week. Esmond Sr. has six children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Esmond Sr. says not one named a son after him until now. According to Lehne, some of her family members do have “Esmond” as a middle name.

