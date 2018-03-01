10 year old Carthage girl raises awareness for bullying with music

A 10 year old Carthage girl is recognized by an international organization for creating an empowering song.

The song has powerful lyrics but her mission is greater than just getting people to listen. She's looking to help children she's never even met have a better life.

Emme Rogers is destined for Nashville. And what's sending the 10 year old Carthage native there isn't just her voice, it's her heart.

"I just felt like there are people in my school that were being bullied and they just didn't want to tell anybody,” says Emme Rogers.

“Stand Up” is the anti-bullying anthem Emme wrote and recorded--making it onto iTunes and Spotify.

"It makes me feel like I am the voice for the people that are being bullied,” says Emme Rogers.

"It's tough being a kid. I knew that it was important what she had to say, but I didn't know it would be as relevant as it has been recently,” says Kacey Baugh-Lee, owner of Maple Leaf Music Company.

“Stand Up” caught the attention of child fund, an organization that provides nutrition, medical-care and education to children in impoverished countries.

"We try and equip students with the power of music so that they can go out and change their community and the world. And so applying that we try and apply it in our lessons,” says Kacey Baugh-Lee.

Child-Fund is paying for Emme to record her song in Nashville and attend a songwriting workshop. In return, Emme is tasked with finding sponsors for 30 children that Child-Fund supports. And along for the trip is Emmie's music teacher and twenty of her fellow students.

"She's like my best friend,” says Emme Rogers.

"Being willing to speak and be a voice for kids, I was just so proud of her,” says Kacey Baugh-Lee.

