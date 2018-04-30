Business Showcase

Vintage Vogue is ready for summer (042418)

Vintage Vogue is ready for summer

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 02:11 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 02:16 PM CDT

- We are a very unique Lifestyle Boutique Specializing in ladies fashion, shoes, boots, jewelry, home decor, gourmet foods, specialty paints and gifts... all the things women with an eye for style love at prices to fit all budgets!

We pride ourselves on our welcoming atmosphere and personalized service!

Stop in any chance you get and say hello.

~Vintage Vogue~
"Where affordable chic meets one of a kind unique"

Vintage Vogue
144 S Main St
Carl Junction, MO 64834
(417) 649-7911
eMail: vintagevogue@ymail.com
Hours: Tues-Fri 10a-6p, Sat 9am-4p

Visit us on the Web!
Follow us: @vintagevogueandmissmod
LIKE us on Facebook
Watch for us on Instagram!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


