Red Wing Shoes - February 2018 (022718)

- This Red Wing® store provides the Joplin area with the highest-quality work footwear, accessories and care products. All of our employees are Red Wing® Certified Fit and Product Specialists who will measure your feet, discuss your safety and environmental conditions and provide a quick digital foot scan to identify arch type, foot size and underfoot pressure points. We will then use this data to select the ideal purpose-built footwear for you and your work environment, while suggesting an optional custom footbed to optimize all-day comfort.

We’re equally eager to please with comprehensive care after the sale. That includes complimentary oiling and lace replacement for as long as you own your footwear, plus convenient access to minor and major shoe repair.

To learn more and receive a free fitting or boot conditioning, give us a call at (417) 782-1135 or stop by the Joplin store today.

Red Wing Shoes

2914 E 32nd St Ste 106

Joplin, MO 64804

(417) 782-1135

eMail us: rwss440@redwingshoes.com

Visit us on the Web!

LIKE us on Facebook!

FOLLOW us on Twitter!

LOOK for us on Instagram!