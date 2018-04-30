- Freeman Health Essentials

1130 E 32nd Street

Joplin MO 64804



Phone (417) 347-7400



Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





They have lift chairs, scooters, walkers, power wheel chairs and anything else that will allow people to be able to stay in their homes longer. They can help with filing insurance, Medicare & Medicaid. They also do delivery and set-up.





http://www.freemanhealth.com/healthessentials