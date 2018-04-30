Freeman Hospital - Health essentials provides the home medical equipment and services (042318)
1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804, USA
1130 E 32nd Street
Joplin MO 64804
Phone (417) 347-7400
Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They have lift chairs, scooters, walkers, power wheel chairs and anything else that will allow people to be able to stay in their homes longer. They can help with filing insurance, Medicare & Medicaid. They also do delivery and set-up.
http://www.freemanhealth.com/healthessentials