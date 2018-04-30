Business Showcase

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 01:31 PM CDT

- Freeman Health Essentials
1130 E 32nd Street
Joplin MO  64804

Phone (417) 347-7400

Hours:  Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.


They have lift chairs, scooters, walkers, power wheel chairs and anything else that will allow people to be able to stay in their homes longer.  They can help with filing insurance, Medicare & Medicaid.  They also do delivery and set-up.


http://www.freemanhealth.com/healthessentials

