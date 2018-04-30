Family Chiropractic of the 4 States - They have a 6 week Weight Loss program (042618)

- Family Chiropractic of the 4 States

3301 N Rangeline

Joplin MO

(417) 206-2225

Located on the Joplin-Webb City border, the leading health professionals at Family Chiropractic of the 4-States are dedicated to helping you achieve your wellness objectives -- combining skill and expertise that spans the entire chiropractic wellness spectrum. Dr. Russell McDaniel is committed to bringing you better health and a better way of life by teaching and practicing the true principles of chiropractic wellness care.

Patients seeking treatment with Dr. McDaniel are assured of receiving only the finest quality care through the use of modern chiropractic equipment and technology. Dr. McDaniel and the staff have a genuine concern for your well-being!

If you are new to our website, please feel free to discover and learn about chiropractic wellness. If you are interested in starting your journey towards wellness please subscribe to our award winning newsletter. If you are already a newsletter subscriber, please explore the member wellness section of our website for wellness articles, resources, and health facts---specifically targeted by Dr. McDaniel to your wellness needs and interests.

http://4stateschiro.com/

https://www.facebook.com/4stateschiro/