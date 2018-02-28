Dr Tom Dunlap - Talking to Danielle Black about how Dr Tom Dunlap helped her with headaches (122617)

Dr Tom Dunlap - Talking to Danielle Black about how Dr Tom Dunlap helped her wit

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 11:30 AM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 11:30 AM CST

- Dunlap Chiropractic P.C.
Dr. Thomas A. Dunlap, Jr.
102 Rangeline Road
(Directly across from the Northpark Mall)
Joplin, MO 64801
(417) 624-1276

www.drdunlapdc.com
e-Mail: tdunlap@cableone.net

Specialties Include: Whiplash Injury, Spinal Injections, Pinched Nerves, Pain Pills, Most Insurance Plans Accepted, Surgery, Se Habla Espanol, Medicare, Healthlink, Healthfirst And Many Others, Headaches/Migrains

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected