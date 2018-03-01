Casa Montez has many specials for 2018 (022718)

Casa Montez has many specials for 2018 (022718)

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 08:58 AM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 08:58 AM CST

- Casa Montez
2324  S Rangeline
Joplin MO 64804

(417) 781-3610

Casa Montez has been in business for 53 year's and they are still serving the best Mexican food in the four states!.  They were also honored in http://onlyinyourstate.com!  Stop by and visit today ... your taste buds will thank you! Text "CASA" to 99605 to get on the VIP list.

Visit us on the Web!
LIKE us on Facebook!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected