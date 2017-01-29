Community Calendar

-
Machine being developed to recognize pain in newborns
-
Green Yates is saying good-bye after over 50 years of service
-
Joplin residents speak out against Trump's travel ban
-
Multiple counts of vandalism reported in Joplin Tuesday morning
-
Super Bowl Sunday shows to be one of the worst times for human trafficking
-
Local program helps teach kids about good oral hygiene
They are a dynamic duo fighting for life long good dental health for kids.
-
Pittsburg school leaders meet to discuss proposed bond issue
Pittsburg school leaders are working to rally public support for another proposed bond issue.
-
Mercy Hospital introduces new ABUS system for breast cancer detection
Mercy Hospital Joplin's Breast Center is now offering new screening options.
-
Time is running out for students to apply for Missouri Access Program
Now is the time to apply for Missouri college students seeking financial aid.
-
Joplin Humane Society to host low-cost vaccination clinic
If your four-legged friend still needs shots, you can save some money this Friday.
-
Ozark Center to participate in mental health pilot program
The Show-Me State has been picked to participate in a pilot program for mental health services. …
-
Could Fed rate hikes come back to haunt Trump?
Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen throughout the presidential campaign. He…
-
Tokyo 2020 medals to be made from recycled cellphones
Olympic and Paralympic Games have traditionally always been about gold, silver and bronze, but …
-
Petraeus urges travel ban be settled quickly
Former CIA director David Petraeus on Wednesday urged that the Trump administration's travel ban be…
-
Democrats boycott Pruitt's EPA confirmation hearing
All ten Democrats on the Senate committee tasked with considering President Donald Trump's pick to …
-
Apple considering legal action over Trump's travel ban
Apple could be the next big tech company to take legal action against President Trump's travel …
-
Inequality to hit record high in Brexit Britain
Inequality is slated to get much worse in the U.K. as the government pushes ahead with its Brexit …
-
Russian hacking activity continues unabated
Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the November election, including…
-
Trump picks campaign adviser as ambassador to Israel
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate campaign adviser David Friedman to …
-
NC's GOP governor signs bill curbing successor's power
North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill Friday that strips away power from his …
-
Scientists scramble to protect research on climate change
Some scientists and academics are embarking on a frenzied mission to archive reams of scientific …
-
Priebus to meet White House predecessors Friday
Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's selection to serve as chief of staff, will meet with his outgoing …
-
Trump appointee supports Clinton email hack
Donald Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security …
-
Webb City holds off rival Carl Juncton
The Webb City Cardinals won at Carl Junction Tuesday night 56-53.
-
Pitt State baseball set to begin new era
The Pittsburg State baseball team will open their season Thursday at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
-
The Lion's Den - January 29th, 2017
Coach Jeff Boschee and Coach Ronnie Ressel break down the Lions' games against Northeastern State …
-
Carl Junction improves to 15-2
The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs beat Webb City 47-26 Monday night.
-
MSSU women stunned by late three against #10 UCO
The MSSU women had a two point lead with just five seconds remaining but 10th ranked Central …
-
#9 Pittsburg State gets back on the winning side
The Pittsburg State women bounced back from a loss to Central Oklahoma earlier in the week by …
-
