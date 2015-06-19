Community Calendar

-
2nd Annual Job Fest Returns to Joplin.
-
Dozens of kids let their imagination run wild at today's 9th Annual Block Kids Event.
-
Rain Barrels could help save Jasper County residents money
-
Tribes in Oklahoma celebrate their 20th annual Miami Tribal Stomp Dance
-
Freeman Health System receives an award for its care for stroke patients.
-
CP Center celebrates 60 years of service
An agency that provides services for kids with special needs is celebrating a milestone.
-
Students celebrate Kansas' 156th birthday by learning some of state's history
70 fourth grade students with George Nettle Elementary in Pittsburg receive a hands-on lesson about…
-
Neosho business catches eyes of economic development officials
An area business is singled-out for its innovation.
-
Carthage police see a dip in crime for 2016
Carthage police see a slight drop in crime in 2016.
-
Pitt State professor to be honored by American Counseling Assciation
An area professor is honored by his peers.
-
McDonald County Emergency Management receives grant to purchase new radios
McDonald County's Emergency Management Director receives a grant that will advance communication.…
-
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would …
-
How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration ban
The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by President Trump in his executive order on …
-
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
Trump's executive order on immigration bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from …
-
How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None.
Donald Trump first introduced the idea of a Muslim travel ban in December 2015, shortly after Syed …
-
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
A government legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's government and prominent voice for religious …
-
How Trump's travel ban affects green card holders and dual citizens
President Donald Trump's immigration executive order set off mass confusion at airports and even …
-
Russian hacking activity continues unabated
Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the November election, including…
-
Trump picks campaign adviser as ambassador to Israel
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate campaign adviser David Friedman to …
-
NC's GOP governor signs bill curbing successor's power
North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill Friday that strips away power from his …
-
Scientists scramble to protect research on climate change
Some scientists and academics are embarking on a frenzied mission to archive reams of scientific …
-
Priebus to meet White House predecessors Friday
Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's selection to serve as chief of staff, will meet with his outgoing …
-
Trump appointee supports Clinton email hack
Donald Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security …
-
MSSU women stunned by late three against #10 UCO
The MSSU women had a two point lead with just five seconds remaining but 10th ranked Central …
-
#9 Pittsburg State gets back on the winning side
The Pittsburg State women bounced back from a loss to Central Oklahoma earlier in the week by …
-
Pitt State men handle Northeastern State
The Pittsburg State men's team handled Northeastern State with ease on Saturday as the Gorillas won…
-
MSSU men hold off Bronchos in overtime
The MSSU men came back to force overtime against Central Oklahoma Saturday and won on a C.J. Carr …
-
Sarcoxie Lady Bears win again
The Sarcoxie Lady Bears defeated Liberal 52-36. The Bulldogs won the boys game 56-50.
-
Carl Junction pulls away from Monett
The Carl Junction Bulldogs trailed 19-11 after one quarter to Monett, but CJ turned it around and …
-
