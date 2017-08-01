Don't Miss
-
Super Santa Savings
Get more for Less - 50% Off - Super Santa Savings
-
HOT Branson Deals
50% off certificates for Branson, MO entertainment
-
Half-Off Merchant Deals
50% off certificates for area retail merchants
-
Dining Deals
50% off certificates for area restaurants
-
Par Fore Pennies
50% off certificates for golf courses
-
FourStates Professionals
Local professionals all in one place.
-
All in a Days Drive
Information on places to visit that are all in a days drive away.
-
Puzzles & Games
Check out some fun games
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Everyday Heroes - Joplin
Nominate YOUR Everyday Hero
-
Russian hacking activity continues unabated
Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the November election, including…
-
Trump picks campaign adviser as ambassador to Israel
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate campaign adviser David Friedman to …
-
NC's GOP governor signs bill curbing successor's power
North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill Friday that strips away power from his …
-
Scientists scramble to protect research on climate change
Some scientists and academics are embarking on a frenzied mission to archive reams of scientific …
-
Priebus to meet White House predecessors Friday
Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's selection to serve as chief of staff, will meet with his outgoing …
-
Trump appointee supports Clinton email hack
Donald Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security …
-
Bridge Work to Delay Traffic on I-44
Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation say you will want to plan extra drive time…
-
Kansas Legislative Session to Open Monday
The Kansas legislature returns to session Monday, and a southeast Kansas State Representative says …
-
Art in Space
-
Meal Prepping on a Budget
Four States Yoga and The Restoration Center is helping people stick to their new year resolutions
-
Politicians look for unity as 2017 gets started
Politicians across the nation are gearing up for a new year, but facing some similar challenges.
-
CWEP to conduct water renewal in parts of Carthage
Renewed water services could leave Carthage residents without water for a day.
-
Kerry apologizes for State Department discrimination against LGBT employees
The State Department on Monday formally apologized for what it describes as decades of …
-
Jared Kushner to be named senior adviser to the president
Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior …
-
Reports: Emotional OBJ punched hole in wall postgame
Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall after the New York Giants' 38-13 playoff loss to the …
-
Airport shooting suspect could face death penalty
Two of the three charges against Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago carry …
-
Maybe that workout can wait till the weekend
It has become a habit. Each week, the weekdays fly by so quickly that you only find time to …
-
Official: US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats
A US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, US Defense…
-
Pitt State women move to 6-0 in the MIAA with blowout win at Northwest…
Defense leads Gorillas to 80-54 win over Bearcats
-
Joplin takes 4th in Kaminsky Classic
The Joplin Eagles fell 57-49 to Francis Howell in the third place game of the Kaminsky Classic. …
-
Webb City loses to Jefferson City
Jefferson City defeated Webb City 81-71 Friday night.
-
Lamar sweeps Frontenac
The Lamar Tigers defeated Frontenac 54-45 in the girls game. Lamar also won the boys game 79-69.
-
Joplin drops Kaminsky Classic semifinal game
The Joplin Eagles lost to St. Louis Christian Academy 46-43 Friday night in the Kaminsky Classic.
-
Joplin wins Kaminsky Classic opener
The Joplin Eagles defeated William Chrisman 49-47 in their Kaminsky Classic opener.
-
Dr Tom Dunlap - Testimonial from B J Turner talking about spinal…
-
Carl Junction Residential Care- They offer Respite Care for 2 weeks at a…
-
Joplin Greenhouse/Marketplace - They have organic root vegetables and…
-
Joplin Greenhouse/Marketplace - They have organic root vegetables and…
-
Casa Montez - Thanking their loyal customer's for the last 50 years (010617) B
-
Freeman Liquidator's - They have heating and air conditioner's as well…
Now Loading......
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
KSN16 and KODE12 Local News iPhone App
Four States Weather Now iPhone App
KSN16 and KODE12 Local News Android App
Four States Weather Now Android App