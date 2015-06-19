Community Calendar

Don't Miss
Nine new Joplin police officers honored at badge pinning ceremony
More than 50 people gathered at Joplin City Hall Friday evening for a badge pinning ceremony for …
-
Crosslines gears up for "Souper Bowl" food drive
An area organization needs your help to put food on the table for the less fortunate.
-
Parsons community works together to resolve stray animal issue
The City of Parsons is struggling with a big stray animal issue.
-
Missouri's participation in Trump inauguration brings back memories of…
This isn't the first time Missouri has played a major role in the inauguration of a president.
-
Calling it a career before paying off student loans
It's not unusual for graduates these days to leave school with hundreds, if not thousands of …
-
Missouri protest marches planned to coincide with Women's March on Washington
Area Democratic women aren't going to take the inauguration of Donald Trump sitting …
-
Bake America Great Again: Happy ending for cake controversy
The Ace of Cakes was steamed.Duff Goldman, of Food Network cake-baking fame, tweeted two …
-
Trump's pick for CIA says he's open to waterboarding
President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo, has told Congress that he would …
-
London marches for 'hope not hate'
There were mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, husbands, fathers, brothers and sons; their ages …
-
DOJ: Hiring Kushner does not violate anti-nepotism law
The Justice Department concluded Friday that Jared Kushner serving in his father-in-law's …
-
Trump admin tells National Park Service to halt tweets
After the National Park Service retweeted a few messages that negatively compared the crowd sizes …
-
Women around the world march, protest Trump
Streets in the monumental core of downtown Washington were brought to a standstill Saturday as …
-
Russian hacking activity continues unabated
Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the November election, including…
-
Trump picks campaign adviser as ambassador to Israel
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate campaign adviser David Friedman to …
-
NC's GOP governor signs bill curbing successor's power
North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill Friday that strips away power from his …
-
Scientists scramble to protect research on climate change
Some scientists and academics are embarking on a frenzied mission to archive reams of scientific …
-
Priebus to meet White House predecessors Friday
Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's selection to serve as chief of staff, will meet with his outgoing …
-
Trump appointee supports Clinton email hack
Donald Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security …
-
Nevada holds off Frontenac
The Nevada Tigers held off Frontenac 49-48 in the semifinals of the Kansas Army National Guard …
-
Pittsburg drops OT game in Border Classic
The Pittsburg girls lost to West Plains Friday night 39-35 in overtime.
-
Miami drops NEO Tourney game vs Roland
The Miami Wardogs lost to Roland 58-35 at the NEO Tournament.
-
Frontenac beats Webb City in OT
The Frontenac Raiders knocked off Webb City in OT 72-69.
-
Galena wins semifinal game of Tony Dubray Classic
The Galena Bulldogs beat Liberal 56-47 Thursday night in the Tony Dubray Classic.
-
MSSU men snap four game losing streak with road win at Washburn
Elijah Clark scored a career high 23 points to help Lions defeat Ichabods
-
