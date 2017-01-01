Community Calendar

Don't Miss
Russian hacking activity continues unabated
Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the November election, including…
-
Trump picks campaign adviser as ambassador to Israel
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate campaign adviser David Friedman to …
-
NC's GOP governor signs bill curbing successor's power
North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill Friday that strips away power from his …
-
Scientists scramble to protect research on climate change
Some scientists and academics are embarking on a frenzied mission to archive reams of scientific …
-
Priebus to meet White House predecessors Friday
Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's selection to serve as chief of staff, will meet with his outgoing …
-
Trump appointee supports Clinton email hack
Donald Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security …
-
New Year to ring in new Missouri guns and marijuana laws
One of the most controversial gun laws passed this year by the State Legislature takes effect …
-
Neosho Holiday Classic gives city an economic boost
Hundreds of people are in Neosho this week for the 62nd Annual Neosho Holiday Classic Tournament.
-
Joplin police remind residents of illegality of New Year's fireworks
New Year's Day is just a couple days away, and you might want to think twice before setting off …
-
2017 to bring in multiple construction projects for City of Joplin
There's barely 24 hours left before we ring in the New Year, and it will be a busy one for the City…
-
Carthage woman raises over $2,400 with "Wrapping for a Cure" fundraiser
A Jasper County woman wrapped more than 1,000 Christmas gifts to raise money for a good cause.
-
Local adventurers can take place in nationwide New Year's "First Day Hike"
Four State nature lovers can join others across the country in a 2017 hike.
-
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police …
-
No. 2 Clemson joins Alabama in NCAA football championship
(CNN) -- No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 1 Alabama in college football's national championship game …
-
Turkey nightclub attack: 35 killed, governor says
(CNN) -- An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 …
-
Istanbul attack: Dozens killed at Turkish nightclub, official says
At least 39 people were killed and at least 69 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as …
-
Alabama wins Peach Bowl, advancing to NCAA championship game
(CNN) -- Top-ranked Alabama downed No. 4 Washington in Saturday's first college football national …
-
Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report
Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his annual report on the state of the judiciary Saturday to the …
-
#3 Pitt State falls at home to #5 Emporia State
The Pittsburg State women lost their first game of the year 78-70 to Emporia State. It's the …
-
Big second half lifts MSSU men over Oklahoma Wesleyan
The MSSU men defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 89-70 thanks to a career-high 36 points from LJ Ross. The …
-
MSSU women beat Evangel
The MSSU women defeated Evangel 86-70 Saturday. The Lions will play again next Thursday at …
-
Top 5 Showdown Saturday at Pitt State
The 11-0 and 3rd ranked Pittsburg State women's basketball team will host 5th ranked Emporia State …
-
Neosho Holiday Classic Day 3
Day 3 of the Neosho Holiday Classic concluded Thursday. The Neosho girl's basketball team will play…
-
Neosho Holiday Classic Day 2
Day 2 of the Neosho Holiday Classic wrapped up Wednesday. Both the boy's and girl's teams from …
-
