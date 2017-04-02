Community Calendar

-
The Grove Education Foundation for Excellence has announced the annual GEFFE gala.
-
Pittsburg holds first Kid's Garage Sale of 2017
-
Joplin Police Department is testing a new batch of potential officers
-
As beautiful as exotic plants are some may pose danger to other plants.
-
Vernon County Sheriff's Office App
-
Gov. Greitens Proposes Increase to Special Education Funding
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens pledges more money to help educate special needs students.
-
Fire completely destroys Seneca Special Road District barn
A fire destroys thousand of dollars worth of equipment for a local road district.
-
Missouri state budget includes funding to help lower recidivism
Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser says additional funding from the state could help grow an …
-
Monett teen charged with burglary
A Monett teen is behind bars after investigators say he tried to burglarize two occupied homes.
-
McDonald County holds community-wide read-along
McDonald County is having a community-wide book read-along.
-
Brad's Beat: Big Mac Family
An area family often have a Happy Meal together. That's because they own several McDonald's …
-
New York police charge man in jogger's death
The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of …
-
After protests, Romania scraps proposed corruption bill
Amid ongoing nationwide protests, the Romanian government has scrapped a controversial bill that …
-
McConnell: No federal money should be spent on Trump's voter fraud investigation
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday no federal money should be spent investigating …
-
Pence: Trump administration 'watching' Russia
Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration is "watching" Russia and "very troubled" by…
-
New Yorkers unite to scrub hateful graffiti from subway
Gregory Locke was enjoying his Saturday night after dinner with friends in Manhattan when he …
-
'La La Land' director on love, romance and that ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for "La La Land." Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling struck some…
-
Russian hacking activity continues unabated
Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the November election, including…
-
Trump picks campaign adviser as ambassador to Israel
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate campaign adviser David Friedman to …
-
NC's GOP governor signs bill curbing successor's power
North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill Friday that strips away power from his …
-
Scientists scramble to protect research on climate change
Some scientists and academics are embarking on a frenzied mission to archive reams of scientific …
-
Priebus to meet White House predecessors Friday
Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's selection to serve as chief of staff, will meet with his outgoing …
-
Trump appointee supports Clinton email hack
Donald Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security …
-
Big Second Half Lifts MSSU over Pitt State
MSSU and Pittsburg State were tied at halftime of their rivalry game in Joplin Saturday but the …
-
#11 Pitt State wins at MSSU
11th ranked Pittsburg State trailed MSSU by one going into the fourth quarter Saturday but pulled …
-
Pittsburg sweeps Independence on Homecoming
The Pittsburg boys basketball team fell behind 17-3 in the first quarter to Independence, but the …
-
Joplin beats Waynesville on Homecoming
The Joplin Eagles picked up a home win over Waynesville 50-46.
-
Lamar holds off Cassville
The Lamar Tigers defeated Cassville 56-51 Friday night.
-
PSU adds talent on the D-Line
The strength of the 2017 Pittsburg State recruiting class appears to be on the defensive side of …
-
