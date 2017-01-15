Community Calendar

2
Russian hacking activity continues unabated
Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the November election, including…
-
Trump picks campaign adviser as ambassador to Israel
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate campaign adviser David Friedman to …
-
NC's GOP governor signs bill curbing successor's power
North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill Friday that strips away power from his …
-
Scientists scramble to protect research on climate change
Some scientists and academics are embarking on a frenzied mission to archive reams of scientific …
-
Priebus to meet White House predecessors Friday
Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's selection to serve as chief of staff, will meet with his outgoing …
-
Trump appointee supports Clinton email hack
Donald Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security …
-
10-year-old dies of injuries from presumed accidental shooting
-
Mercy extends relationship with UnitedHealthCare Insurance
Shelly Hunter Mercy Joplin Chief Financial Officer: "Being able to have access to those um …
-
State Rep. Charlie Davis proposes to make Missouri a right-to-work state
A familiar labor issue is again before the Missouri General Assembly. But unlike previous attempts,…
-
Governor Brownback warns Kansas residents to be prepared for the worst
The worst of the storm could be yet to come in parts of Kansas.
-
Accidental shooting leaves child in critical condition
A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after what appears to be an accidental shooting.
-
Brad's Beat: Bread, Milk, Gas
If you tried to get some bread and milk Thursday night, you may have come up short.
-
The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week
Later this week, Donald Trump will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath to become president …
-
Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo detainees
Oman has taken in 10 detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the sultanate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has…
-
Mango chutney chicken salad
Mangos are the most consumed fruit in the world -- and for good reason! One taste of this ambrosial…
-
Sunken, 600-year-old Buddha emerges in China
A 600-year-old Buddha statue has been discovered in a reservoir in east China's Jiangxi Province …
-
Orlando shootings: Markeith Loyd stays out of reach
It's been 34 days since Markeith Loyd allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in …
-
Trump signals Russia deal and slams 'obsolete' NATO
Donald Trump has given his clearest indication yet that he is ready to ease sanctions on Russia and…
-
Pitt State remains undefeated in MIAA play
The Pittsburg State women improved their MIAA record to 8-0 after a 78-69 win at home against …
-
Lion women defeat Lincoln
The MSSU women snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing win against Lincoln. Senior Deb …
-
MSSU men drop 4th straight
Missouri Southern had a chance to send the game to overtime against Lincoln Saturday, but freshman …
-
Joplin vs Seneca wrestling
Joplin and Seneca faced off in a high school wrestling dual Thursday night with Seneca winning …
-
Joplin tops Camdenton
The Joplin Eagles defeated Camdenton 75-72 Thursday night.
-
MSSU drops 3rd in a row
Missouri Southern lost to Lindenwood at home in overtime 84-77.
-
