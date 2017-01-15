2

Closings
& Delays

More Closings

The Lord's Diner Grand Opening

The Lord's Diner Grand Opening

Don't Miss

Loading...

Video Center

SPECIAL CHIEFS NOTICE ...
GAME DAY/TIME CHANGE
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM!

Chiefs vs Steelers
Schedule: Sunday, 1/15 – Pregame Coverage to Begin @ 6:30p
Broadcast: NBC - Local KSN

Live Stream Link: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nfl/watch-sunday-night-football?cid=nfl
 

Joplin

53° Scattered Clouds
Weather Details

Community Calendar

Stay Connected