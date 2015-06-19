Community Calendar

Don't Miss
-
Brad's Beat: Improv
Improv comedy has been big in larger cities, but it's now becoming popular in Joplin.
-
Castle Rock Casino files lawsuit against Kansas Lottery Commission
Oral arguments are heard today in the Kansas Crossing civil suit.
-
Competence evaluation ordered for Allen County man facing murder charges
A man charged in an Allen County murder case will now undergo a competency evaluation.
-
Romey to speak at Pitt State
A former presidential candidate will be the guest speaker on the campus of a Four State university.
-
Alliance of SWMO hosts car seat check on Wednesday
Several kids are riding in their vehicles a little safer tonight.
-
Neosho Fire Department receives grant to upgrade equipment
The Neosho Area Fire Protection District receives a grant that will advance protection.
-
What reaction to rat says about animal rights in China
The social media post, from one of China's largest newspapers, included a crying-laughing emoji.It …
-
Britain keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'
Britain's defense secretary had some harsh words for the Russian military on Wednesday as UK …
-
Mexican President: We will not pay for the wall
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country "will not pay for any wall," …
-
Trump on waterboarding: 'We have to fight fire with fire'
President Donald Trump said he wants to "fight fire with fire" when it comes to stopping terrorism,…
-
Flint water lead amounts improve, below federal limits
The levels of lead in Flint, Michigan's water tested below the federal limit in a recent six-month …
-
Republicans eyeing special budget bill for Trump border wall
Congress may pay for the border wall through a special spending bill being hashed out over the next…
-
Russian hacking activity continues unabated
Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the November election, including…
-
Trump picks campaign adviser as ambassador to Israel
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate campaign adviser David Friedman to …
-
NC's GOP governor signs bill curbing successor's power
North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill Friday that strips away power from his …
-
Scientists scramble to protect research on climate change
Some scientists and academics are embarking on a frenzied mission to archive reams of scientific …
-
Priebus to meet White House predecessors Friday
Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's selection to serve as chief of staff, will meet with his outgoing …
-
Trump appointee supports Clinton email hack
Donald Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security …
-
MSSU women tie school record for 3's
The Missouri Southern women's basketball team beat Northeastern State 74-53 Wednesday night in …
-
MSSU offense heats up in home win
The MSSU men's basketball team tied a school record for made 3's in a game with 15 as the Lions …
-
Impressive start for Pittsburg
The Pittsburg boys basketball team is off to a 10-1 start with a nice mix of veterans and …
-
Frontenac with big road win
The Frontenac boys basketball team defeated Galena 69-64 Tuesday night.
-
Lions knock off Girard
The Baxter Springs Lions picked up a home win over the Girard Trojans 48-43 Tuesday night.
-
Girard girls remain undefeated
The Girard girls basketball team defeated Baxter Springs 44-24 Tuesday night.
-
